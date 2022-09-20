Quarterfinal Pairings in Davis Cup

The group stage of the Davis Cup has been completed and the knockout stages will begin from November 22 to November 27. Malaga will host the finals.

Here is the quarterfinal draw:

Italy-USA ( November 24)

Germany-Canada ( November 24)

Australia-Netherlands ( November 22)

Croatia-Spain ( November 23)

Semi-Finals:

The winner of quarter-final 1 and quarter-final 2 will play the semi-final 1 match on November 26. On November 25, the semi-final 2 match is scheduled between the winner of quarter-final 3 and quarter-final 4

Italy will face the Americans, who finished second in their group after losing to the Netherlands and finishing Group D in second place. If Italy makes it to the semifinals, they will face the winner between Canada and Germany.

