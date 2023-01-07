Qatar To Host Legends League Cricket From February 27

The international edition of the T20 Legends League Cricket (LLC), the Legends League Cricket Masters, will be held in Doha, Qatar. The competition, which will feature renowned cricketers from across the world, will begin on February 27 and end on March 8, 2023. The venues and schedule have been finalised by the Qatar Cricket Association.

The first two seasons of Legends League Cricket were placed in Oman and India last year. The first season included a tri-series between the India Maharajas, World Giants, and Asia Lions, while the second featured a quadrangular tournament between the Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings, and Hansal Tigers.

LLC Masters will feature three teams, as compared to four in season two. The teams participating in the T20 event will be India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Robin Uthappa, Lendl Simmons, and S Sreesanth have all confirmed their participation in the season.

Also Read: Women’s IPL Auction 2023: Base price, Players Registration Deadline and Other Details