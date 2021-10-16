PVR to Screen ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Theatres

We know that the mega tournament of the ICC T20 World Cup was shifted from India to the UAE because of the Covid conditions. But to get a live match experience for the cricket lovers' multiplexes came to a step forward. The matches will be broadcast live in the theatres, and you can feel the new experience.

PVR Cinemas announced on Friday that it has signed a deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to screen some live ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches across the country.

The cinema chain will screen all of India's matches, as well as the semi-finals and finals, across its 75 locations in over 35 cities.

Inox Leisure Ltd, a multiplex chain, announced earlier this week that it will also screen Team India's matches in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in its theatres. Inox has stated that its live matches will be priced differently depending on the market, with prices ranging from Rs 200 in tier 3 cities to Rs 500 in major metropolitan areas. Vaccinated people are only allowed in the theatres.