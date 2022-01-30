PV Sindhu's Take on Tackling Cyberbullying, Trolling

The shuttler, P V Sindhu, stated on Saturday that she, too, had experienced cyberbullying and trolling and that the threat must be tackled fearlessly.

Sindhu, who attended a women's safety wing of Telangana police event to create awareness among women and children about the cyber world, said cyber crimes have increased as internet usage has surged, particularly after the Covid-19 outbreak began two years ago.

Sindhu said that if a person becomes a victim of cybercrime, they should register a complaint with the local police authority. She advised parents to keep an eye on their children and assist them in overcoming any difficulties.

Observing that internet use has become a part of everyday life, she advised parents to make efforts to ensure that their children prioritise information relating to education, sports, and personality development.

She praised the promotion of school students as cyber fighters. She credited the state police's She-Teams with guaranteeing the safety of women and children in Hyderabad and throughout the state.