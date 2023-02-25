PV Sindhu's Emotional Farewell to Coach Park Tae Sang
Park Tae Sang, PV Sindhu's coach, has parted ways with the Indian badminton star. In 2019, Park teamed up with Sindhu.
"Hello, it's been a while since I said hello. I came back to Hyderabad a few days ago. And I want to say thank you to everyone who worried about my father. To be honest, my father's condition is not good yet. So I felt heavy walking back to India," Park Tae Sang wrote in an Instagram post.
"And I'd like to talk about my relationship with @pvsindhu1 , which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he concluded.
Sindhu won three BWF World Tour titles under Park Tae-Sang, including the Syed Modi International, the Swiss Open, and the Singapore Open. She also won a gold medal in women's singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and a gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.