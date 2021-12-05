PV Sindhu Secures Silver Medal At BWF World Tour Finals

PV Sindhu, the Indian badminton star, was defeated by South Korean An Seyoung in the final of the BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu began conservatively, but the South Korean took an early lead, and the former lost the first game, 16-21. Sindhu came back in the last moments of the opening set, but the South Korean star didn't waver, finishing the game with a fantastic smash.

Sindhu battled her opponent toe-to-toe in the second set, but lost the match after the mid-break, losing by 21-12. Sindhu had previously overcome a tough struggle in the semi-finals, defeating Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15, 15-21, and 21-19.

Also Read: India Tour Of South Africa: BCCI Gives Nod To Series

Sindhu won the championship three years ago in 2018, and this will be the Indian shuttler's third participation in the season-ending tournament's final. Sindhu, the incumbent world champion and two-time Olympic medalist, will be a heavy favorite to win the championship.