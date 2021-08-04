PV Sindhu Returns Home to Hero's Welcome After Olympics Bronze

The Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, who earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday and received a grand reception at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The Sports Minister of Telangana, V Srinivas Goud, and the chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), A Venkateshwar Reddy, as well as other officials, welcomed the player. Sindhu sported a broad smile as she walked out of the airport, surrounded by an adoring crowd.

Srinivas Goud congratulated Sindhu and her South Korean coach, Park Tae Song, on their arrival.

"She has two Olympic medals, which is a fantastic achievement. Her exploits have inspired a lot of young people. We hoped she would win the gold medal. Despite this, she was awarded a bronze medal. We aim to bring the country many more honors in the future," said Srinivas Goud. He went on to say, "She is the pride of both Telugu-speaking states."

"The government has immediately delivered what we requested. We received permission to use Gachibowli Indoor Stadium for training very soon after requesting it, and we began training the next day. As a result, I was able to earn a medal at the Tokyo Olympics," said Sindhu. She stated, "I aim to accomplish more success for the country and the state."