PV Sindhu Quits Olympic Camp Due To Personal Reasons

World Champion PV Sindhu has left the ongoing camp for Olympic and landed in London. She shared a post on her Instagram which reads, "Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !!" Here is the post.

According to the reports, the 25-year-old has written a letter to the Badminton Association of India and her coach, saying that she will complete her recovery and nutrition in the next two months and return. It is said that she has been in the UK for atleast 10 days now.

For the first known time, PV Sindhu has travelled overseas without being accompanied by either of her parents. She is being closely observed by GSSI experts, including Rebecca Randell.

A source close to Sindhu said that, "The only time she'd got in the past was during the All England tournaments. But even then, she was only able to spare a couple of hours. By taking the time to do a comprehensive study of her requirements there will be much more information that will help her with her training."

A source told TOI on Monday, "Sindhu is unlikely to return anytime soon. At this stage of her life, she wants to be on her own and not be controlled. Maybe being at home during the took its toll and she wanted some freedom. We hope she enjoys the break and comes back."