PV Sindhu Honoured With Special Postal Cover On National Sports Day

National Sports Day: On the occasion of National Sports Day on Sunday, a unique postal cover honouring the great shuttler P.V. Sindu was issued. The Department of Posts has released a unique cover to inspire the next generation and to honour Indian athletes' achievements in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is the first Indian woman athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals.

The 26-year-old, who competed in the Rio Olympics and earned a silver medal, is also the first Indian to win the Badminton World Championship.

She has also received the Arjuna Award, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the Padma Shri Award, and the Padma Bhushan Award.

S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Postal Circle, unveiled the special postal cover in Hyderabad. He complimented Sindhu for winning two consecutive Olympic medals and wished her success in securing a gold medal for the country in the future. He also added that the introduction of the special cover will serve as a motivator for parents to encourage their children to thrive in sports.

Sindhu stated that this is a proud and honoured moment for her and appreciated the Postal Department for publishing a special cover on her, particularly on National Sports Day. She stated that she will work hard to help the country win more medals.

The special postal covers can be purchased at the Khairatabad Head Post Office or online at the link. The special cover is Rs 50 with cancellation and Rs 45 without cancellation.

On August 29, the birth anniversary of the famous hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day is observed. He is widely recognised as one of the best athletes in the sport's history. During a period when India dominated field hockey, he won three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. India won the field hockey event in seven of the eight Olympics from 1928 through 1964, demonstrating his impact beyond these triumphs.