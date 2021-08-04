PV Sindhu Gets Warm Welcome in New Delhi After Olympics Bronze Medal

PV Sindhu, an Indian badminton player who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday and was greeted with a grand welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

She won the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She is a two-time Olympics medalist from India. Back in Rio Olympics 2016, Sindhu won the silver medal, and this time she brought home a bronze. The country is proud of her and gave Sindhu a grand welcome.

When she arrived in New Delhi, the athlete was given a warm welcome. Now she will be headed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other centre ministers.