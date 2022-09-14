PV Sindhu Flags Off Bridgestone Sturdo Long Drives Covering 11 Cities

Hyderabad: Bridgestone India, rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, today launched its next-generation tyre Bridgestone STURDO for the Passenger Vehicles Segment. The tyre has a special tread compound that extends tyre life by up to 29% and improves ride quality on uneven roads.

As part of a major brand activation that was kicked off in Hyderabad, Bridgestone Ambassador and ace Badminton player P V Sindhu flagged off the car fitted with STURDO tyres. The national activation initiative was designed to connect with the customers, consumers and the dealers of Bridgestone across India while demonstrating the product technology and performance.

Sturdo Long Drives will be covering 11 Cities in India Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata & Delhi.

Bridgestone STURDO is available in 27 sizes ranging from 12” to 16” with multiple variants. It is targeted for Hatchbacks, Sedans and certain CUVs market.

The Sturdo tyre answers a key need of tyre longevity for the Indian consumers. The special tread compound with Strong Reinforcement used in the tyre increases wear resistant properties which results in longer tyre life. Having large center-blocks with 3D tread grooves, the tyre delivers the utmost grip for better driving safety, even on the wettest roads.

“Bridgestone has globally been on the forefront of tyre technology, and this is now showcased in India through our new offering in the passenger car segment- Bridgestone STURDO. Sturdo has up to 29% longer tyre life and is beneficial to the end user from perspective of economics of owing the tyres. Bridgestone currently holds a leading stance in the market, and we are confident that this latest offering will further boost our positioning.” Said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India. “Sturdo is an example of Bridgestone’s commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Our continued consumer centric focus aimed at offering the best mobility solutions to the vast and fast developing Indian market matching the best global standards”.

Bridgestone continuously works on improving its product range to offer better mobility solutions to consumers. The Sturdo tyre range has been developed especially for the Indian roads and rigorously tested on different terrains by the technical services team. The tyre life of Sturdo was found to be up to 29% higher than Bridgestone’s current variant.

“The Sturdo tyre range will be available across all our 3000+ dealers and sub dealers pan India. Tyre customers in these markets can now benefit from the latest in tyre technology. Bridgestone STURDO – the name is directly derived from the benefits it offers to the end user- i.e. Sturdiness and Durability. This product is a result of careful research and analysis and combines a solution for the most prominent need of Indian consumers: longevity of the product, leading to cost efficiencies of their purchase.” said Rajarshi Moitra, Chief Commercial Officer, Bridgestone India.

“Sturdo’s positioning is around longer tyre life which creatively has been executed as ‘Zamana Badal Jayega, Bridgestone Sturdo chalta hi jayega’ in our campaign As a company focused on providing solutions for the journeys, with Bridgestone STURDO we are addressing the basic question of “Kitna lamba Chalega” directly underlining the longevity of the product and thus, cost benefits over longer term for the consumers. This reinforces the core properties of Bridgestone Sturdo and we are confident that customers will connect with it. The Sturdo launch is being backed by multilingual digital and traditional marketing initiatives.” said Deepak Gulati, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Bridgestone India.