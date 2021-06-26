PV Sindhu Eyes Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2021

PV Sindhu, India's standout badminton player and silver medalist at the Rio Olympics, is a strong contender to be one of the two flag-bearers for the Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics. At the opening ceremony, India will feature one male and one female athlete as flag bearers.

"Yes, it will be a great honour to be the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. This is something which you don’t get that easily. It will be a proud moment in my career for sure. Thrilled to get this honour,” Sindhu says, adding, "Obviously, my target is to come back with a gold.”

The Olympic Games will begin on July 23. Sindhu will almost certainly be one of the flag-bearers when the formal announcement is made at the end of this month. "Sindhu will most certainly be one of the flag-bearers," said the source.

Although there is no rule, the previous edition's medal winner has always been the flag-bearer for the next event.

There were two medalists from the previous edition, and one of them, wrestler Sakshi Malik, did not qualify for this edition. It's still unclear who will be the joint flag-bearer among the male athletes.

Athlete Neeraj Chopra, TT player Sharath Kamal, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and boxer Amit Panghal are just a few of the notable names. At the most recent tournament in Rio de Janeiro, no male athletes received a medal.