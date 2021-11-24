PV Sindhu To Contest In Badminton World Federation Athletes Commission Elections

The renowned Indian badminton player, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic Games medalist, will contest for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes' Commission elections on December 17 in Huelva, Spain.

"Pusarla V. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, is the only current Athlete's Commission member standing for re-election. There have been nine nominations for the six open positions, "according to a statement issued by BWF.

Sindhu was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters semifinals last week by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a one-sided encounter.

Greysia Polii of Indonesia, a women's doubles specialist and gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, is also contesting the elections.

Also Read: Junior Hockey World Cup: India vs France, Where To Watch, Check Streaming Time in India

Other nominated players are Adam Hall of Scotland, Egypt's Hadia Hosny, Iris Wang of the USA, Korea's Kim Soyeong, the Netherlands' Robin Tabeling, Soraya Aghaeihajiagha of Iran, and China's Zheng Si Wei.