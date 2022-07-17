PV Sindhu Beats Wang Zhi Yi, Wins Singapore Open 2022 Title

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Chinese player Wang Zhi Yi with a score of 21-9, 11-21, and 21-15 and clinched her maiden Singapore Open 500 title. With that win, PV Sindhu has become the third Indian player to clinch the Singapore Open 500 title after Saina Nehwal (2010) and Sai Praneeth (2017).

Sindhu jumped off to an early lead in the Singapore Open final, taking a 10-point lead in the first game. She played a variety of quick strokes and kept the Chinese opponent busy at the net. Sindhu surged to a 21-9 victory in the first game to establish her control.

Sindhu struggled in the second game and missed simple finishes against Wang. This resulted in a convincing victory for the Chinese opponent, who advanced to the third round despite having a severely taped right leg.

The Chinese player pulled within two points in the last game, but Sindhu managed to expand it to a five-point advantage, making it safe at 19-14. She was able to win the game 21-15.

Following her victory, the Indian stated that it was time to take a rest and begin preparation for the Commonwealth Games, which will begin on July 28th.