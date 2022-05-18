Punjab Kings Player From India To Make Bollywood Debut, Says Reports

Indian Player Shikhar Dhawan is poised to make his Bollywood debut. For fun, Dhawan has been doing TikTok and Instagram videos with colleagues and reenacted the famous movie dialogues on social media.

According to Pinkvilla, the Punjab Kings opener will make his Bollywood debut. The veteran cricketer has completed the shot and everything is being kept under wraps on purpose. The rumour goes on to say that Dhawan would have a key part in the film rather than a cameo.

"Shikhar has always had a high respect for actors, and when he was offered this position, he gladly accepted." The producers approached Shikhar a few months ago since they thought he suited the character. It is not a cameo, but a legitimate full-length role. "His role is crucial to the picture, which is set to be released later this year," said the report.

Based on sources, India skipper Rohit Sharma will be rested, along with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant, for the T20 series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya's names are on the captaincy list for the South Africa series