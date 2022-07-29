Punjab Boxer Kuldeep Singh Dies Of Drug Overdose

A national-level boxer from Punjab, who won multiple medals, reportedly died of a heroin overdose.

As per details available, Kuldeep Singh, a 22-year-old boxer from Punjab, was found at Talwandi Sabo's farm last night. It was eventually determined that the boxer died as a result of an overdose of "Chitta," a contaminated type of heroin and a few other narcotics. A syringe was also found near his body.

However, Kuldeep Singh's family claimed that he was not a drug addict. The police have launched an investigation. Kuldeep Singh has won five medals in all, two of which were gold.