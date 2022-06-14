Pune: 22 Year Old Dies Playing Cricket, Deets Inside

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man died while playing cricket in Pune. This incident happened in the Hadapsar region of Pune, and suffocation was the reason for the youngster's unfortunate death.

The deceased is identified as Shritej Sachin Ghule, who lives in the Hadapsar area. He went out to play cricket with his friends on Sunday morning and he collapsed in the middle of the game. His friends attempted to revive him. Shritej was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Shritej's family was shocked by the tragedy because he had gone home simply to play a cricket match.

