Punam Raut Disappointed Over Being Dropped For World Cup

Punam Raut, who scored a century and two half-centuries in six One-Day Internationals in 2021, was very disappointed to be left out of India's team for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

The BCCI released the 15-member India women's team for the ODI World Cup on Thursday, although Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shikha Pandey were not included.

Raut rushed to Twitter hours after the announcement to express her sadness. Raut, who describes herself as a "reliable run-scorer," said it was "disappointing" to be left out of the World Cup squad "even after performing."

"Having been considered amongst the experienced batsmen and a consistent run-scorer for India, I'm extremely disappointed at not being a part of the World Cup squad. In 2021, I averaged 73.75, scoring 295 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries in the six ODI games that I played. "It is very disheartening to be continuously left out even after performing, "Raut said in a statement on Twitter.

"Having said that, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the players who will be representing India," she added.

On March 6, 2022, Team India will play their first World Cup match against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.