The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) first encounter took place on Saturday between the current title defenders Karachi Kings and the Sarfaraz commanded Quetta Gladiators. The inaugural match took place after the popping yet truncated opening ceremony pre-recorded in Istanbul and got played on public screens in Pakistan at 6:45 PM.

Gladiators, who stayed mediocre last season, showed no improvements in either of their departments as the bowlers and batters equally failed in the going on season's first match.

Facing the Imad-led Kings hurdled the side as they were blown out on 121 and did not even play 160 balls. Later, the bowlers failed to clinch the wickets, or they could have done for the team's sake picking up Kings' batters on NSK's pitch.

Despite having the smashers such as Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, and a few more, QG failed. Gayle stayed top-scorer from the side, smashing 39 off 24 but was targetted by Dan Christian.

PSL6, KK vs QG: A shocking fact revealed

When it comes to the bowling depart, Mohammad Hasnain remained the only fabulous with 2 wickets at an economy of 4.50. Shinwari struck with a single conceding 5 runs per over as an average.

Discussing the Kings' innings, the top-order Joe Clarke, being on his PSL debut, was looking to smash a 50, but his effort failed as he was gone on 46 as Shinwari gripped the ball that was about to cross the boundary.

Do you know: For the 1st time in HBL PSL history, not a single 50 has been scored by any batsman in the opening match

Making 46 off 23, Clarke remains the top-scorer for Kings and the top run-getter in KK vs QG Match 1. It is a spiced-up fact that any player has made no 50 - it has happened for the first time in the opening match of PSL history.

Notably, Arshad Iqbal made Dean Jones' dream come true, picking up three wickets at an economy of 4.00. No bowler from Kings's end remained wicketless as it goes like 1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 1 for Imad, Amir, Aamer, Waqas, Arshad, Dan, respectively.

The terrific bowlers stole the show sending every Gladiator back to the pavilion and not letting them cross more than 18.5 overs. It looks like the red-blue men are on their way to keep the trophy in Karachi.

As it was the inaugural match that started after the ceremony, it got an hour late, but notably, the rest of the matches will be played at their exact time. The latest PSL news will be updated with the official announcements.

According to the Pakistan Super League News, the second match of the HBL PSL 6 is to be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. The awaited encounter will start at 2:00 PM PST whereas, the third match will begin by 7:00 PM as Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will be locking horns with each other.

Notably, the National Stadium Karachi will be hosting all the matches till 7th March, and the tournament will later be proceeded at Lahore, Gadaffi stadium. Seeking the COVID situation, the management has decided not too swift the venues, or else two new stadiums were on the agenda this season along with Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan.