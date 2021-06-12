PSL T20: Andre Russell Hurt Hit By A Bouncer, Stretchered to Hospital
Andre Russell, a West Indies all-rounder, was stretchered off after feeling uneasy after taking a blow to the head while batting for the Quetta Gladiators in a PSL 2021 encounter against Islamabad United on Friday.
During the first over of the Islamabad innings, Russell, who had resumed batting following the helmet blow, was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance for scans.
One must always witness a Dre Russ show. This time cut short by @iMusaKhan
Russell was hit on the helmet while trying to pull a bouncer in the 14th over of the Quetta innings after smashing two sixes off Islamabad medium-pacer Muhammad Musa.
Russell resumed batting after some ground treatment, only to be dismissed the next ball.