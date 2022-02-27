PSL 2022 Final Date, India Live Streaming Time

Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in the final match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 on February 27 (Sunday) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

So far, in the seventh season of the PSL, the Sultans have been dominant. They finished the league stage as table-toppers. They had defeated Qaland in the PSL 2022 qualifier and advanced to the final.

On the other hand, the Qalandars finished the PSL 2022 league stage in second place. They reached the final for the first time in 2020, losing to Karachi Kings by a 5-wicket margin at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When is the PSL 2022 Final Match?

The final match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will start at 8.00 pm on February 27 (Sunday).

Where To Watch:

On TV:

Sony Sports Network

Online:

The live stream of the final match can be viewed on SonyLIV.