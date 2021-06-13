PSL 2021: Faf du Plessis Hospitalised After Collision With Teammate

Jun 13, 2021, 10:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

South African batsman Faf du Plessis was rushed to hospital in Abu Dhabi after he collided with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match. The incident took place during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Du Plessis made a diving attempt at the boundary line in the seventeenth over of the match and his head collided with the leg of Mohammad Hasnain. Du Plessis lay prone on the ground for a few minutes and later he was taken to hospital.

The hashtag #FafduPlessis along with GetWellSoon is trending on Twitter. See how netizens are reacting to this.
 

