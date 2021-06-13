PSL 2021: Faf du Plessis Hospitalised After Collision With Teammate

South African batsman Faf du Plessis was rushed to hospital in Abu Dhabi after he collided with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match. The incident took place during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Du Plessis made a diving attempt at the boundary line in the seventeenth over of the match and his head collided with the leg of Mohammad Hasnain. Du Plessis lay prone on the ground for a few minutes and later he was taken to hospital.

#FafduPlessis Get Well Soon Dear Faf you are my one of the favorite players of cricket RT if yours pic.twitter.com/dEp0k7FgBz — Jaishiv Gupta (@shriraamcharan2) June 13, 2021

The hashtag #FafduPlessis along with GetWellSoon is trending on Twitter. See how netizens are reacting to this.



Wishing Speedy and fully recovery @faf1307 sir. Get well soon champ #FafduPlessis pic.twitter.com/tHBN2pxT36 — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa15743279) June 13, 2021

My Taughts and prayers are With @faf1307 and his Family. Get well soon Champ. I'm Counting on finding you soon back on the pitch. Stay Strong 🙏✌️😓#FafduPlessis pic.twitter.com/wsqVfcYG9y — DIPTI MSDIAN ☢ (@DhonisAdorer) June 13, 2021

#FafduPlessis suffered a blow to the head, resulting in a concussion when he collided with his team-mate Mohammad Hasnain during the #QuettaGladiators' ongoing match against the #PeshawarZalmi in Abu Dhabi. #PSL Wishing #Faf a speedy recovery.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2021

Praying to Almighty for the speedy recovery and a good health for #FafduPlessis

May he #getwellsoon ! pic.twitter.com/TT1JaTGFCH — An Indian 🇮🇳💎 (@real_farooque07) June 12, 2021

Just heard about #FafduPlessis as well! 😭😭

Very bad collision. Really bad 😭😭

Taken to hospital for scans. Hope he is fine 🤞❤️🙏 — Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) June 12, 2021