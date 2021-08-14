PSG to Unite Biggest Footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Paris Saint-Germain is eyeing its next major target, after a few days of completing the historic acquisition of Lionel Messi.

As Ronaldo's contract comes to an end next summer, he will be free to come out from Juventus. So, officials of the French megaclub are now seeking to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's main rival, to Paris next year.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has a long dream of bringing Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar to Paris, and with Messi's signing, that goal is now closer than ever.

As per sources, PSG wants Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is set to join Real Madrid when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires next summer.

Rumors of Messi and Ronaldo playing together are nothing new, with sports directors at the world's most powerful teams often fantasizing about bringing the two greatest players in soccer history together.

PSG shared a video of Lionel Messi's first training at the club.