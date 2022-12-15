Proud Moment! Actress Kashika Kapoor Presents Player of the Match Award to Ellyse Perry

"*Even if India lost the match, they aroused a very special place in my heart forever", says actress Kashika Kapoor who presented the Player of The Match award at the 3rd T20 India Women VS Australia Women Cricket Match

Kashika was just 19 when she stepped into the world of glamour, and since then the actress has had no way of looking back. Kashika is one such star who is climbing the ladder of success and has established her name and place in the entertainment field with her back-to-back power-packed performances that garnered the audience's affection.

Last night, Kashika Kapoor attended the India Women vs. Australia Women 3rd T20 Match at the stadium, and the actress presented the player of the match award to the winning Australian female cricketer, Ellyse Perry. Ellyse Perry helped Australia set a target of 173 runs, and her innings were also filled with nine fours and three sixes.

Talking about Kashika's look, the actress looked gorgeous in a complete formal attire giving us complete boss lady vibes; the actress donned a white shirt which she paired with formal pants and shoes, Kashika made sure to keep her look very simple yet very elegant.

On presenting the award to the Female cricketer, Kashika couldn't be more proud than anything else the actress says,"

"When I was chosen by the BCCI to felicitate, I was really on cloud nine. And it has been a great honour to have been given such a golden opportunity to award. Witnessing an Indian women's cricket player play live was really a surreal experience. I Was completely there as a fan to cheer them all but that was completely fine. Even if India lost the match, they aroused a very special place in my heart forever when they called me to congratulate the winning player, I was thrilled. It’s truly commendable to have watched the Australian team give a brilliant performance even in the different weather conditions in India. Of course my heart lies with the Indian team but the Australians fought back and I'm sure INDIA will come back stronger."

She further added, "Women are now being appreciated and acknowledged the most. Although other women don't always embrace other women's recognition of their ability and efforts, but for me it was a proud once in a lifetime experience. I feel so proud to be called an Indian and we have a wonderful bunch of talented people in our country who are nonetheless trying very hard to make our country proud at each level. I am so proud to be called an INDIAN!"

Kashika is indeed setting an example for all the young minds out there by showing how one woman should encourage and celebrate another. And no matter what if you have faith in yourself you would be fulfilling all your dreams and wishes and Kashika is a true example of that.

On the work front, Kashika is soon going to make her Bollywood debut in Pradip Khairwar's untitled Rom- Com with Anuj Saini, which will have a strong message to take back along. Aside from that, the actress has appeared in several music videos, including "Tu Laut Aa" with Pratiek Sehjpal. Zee Music's Neendra, Sachcha Wala Pyaar, O mere Dil Ke Chain, and Hissab, also a music single by Sohum Rockstar Entertainment and Balaji, O Rano, Aaj Bura Na Mano and recently seen in a music video for Dil Pe Zakhm which starred Gurmeet Chaudhary and Arjun Bijlani. Kashika is even the face of FREE FIRE as MOCO- done by the Rohit Shetty team.

