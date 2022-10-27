Pro Kabbadi 2022 Updates Points Table After Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Match

Pro Kabaddi season 9 began on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Dabang Delhi KC has reclaimed the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points chart. The Jaipur Pink Panthers have fallen to second place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have 286points after five victories in seven matches, whereas Dabang Delhi KC has 27 points. The score differential between Delhi and Jaipur is +54.

The Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas teams are still struggling, sitting at the bottom of the points table. Tamil Thalaivas played six games and won one match, meanwhile, Telugu Titans Played seven games and lost six games.

Here is the updated Pro Kabbadi points table:

Team Played Won Lost Tie Score Difference Points 1. Dabang Delhi K.C. 7 5 2 0 49 27 2. Pink Panthers 7 5 2 0 54 28 3. Bengaluru Bulls 7 4 3 1 18 24 4. Puneri Paltan 7 4 3 1 1 24 5. Bengal Warriors 7 4 3 0 37 21 6. U Mumba 7 4 3 0 -3 21 7. Gujarat Giants 7 3 4 1 -15 19 8. Haryana Steelers 7 3 4 0 -12 18 9. Yoddha 6 3 3 0 11 18 10. Patna Pirates 7 1 6 2 -39 13 11. Tamil Thalaivas 6 1 5 1 -45 10 12. Telugu Titans 7 1 6 0 -80 7

The above points table is updated on October 27

