Pro Kabaddi Season 9: Irani Players Will Miss Starting Matches Due To This Reason

Pro-Kabaddi Season 9: The PKL season 9 begins on Friday, and the 13 Iranians who will represent in different clubs, including some of the league's finest players, did not show up due to visa issues.

Among all 12 teams, the Puneri Paltan team has suffered a big loss as a result of the Iranians' temporary inability. Puneri Paltan team bought the most successful Irani players Fazel Atrachali ($1.38 crore) and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh ($87 lakh).

Fazel, who has been named Puneri Paltan's captain, has been the most successful foreign player in the PKL thus far. Fazel won the PKL2 league with U Mumba. Nabibakhsh, a great all-around player, led Bengal Warriors to the PKL7 championship.

The three-time champion Patna Pirates will be missing standout defender Mohammadreza Shadloui for PKL 9. Shadloui was League's best defense player in the previous season, and he was the sole foreign player retained for PKL9. Haryana Steelers bought defender Amirhossein Bastami for $65.1 lakh.

List of Irani Players:

Puneri Paltan - Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Patna Pirates - Mohammadreza Shadloui

Telugu Titans - Hamid Nader, Mohsen Jafari

UP Yoddha - Abozar Mighani

U Mumba - Heidarali Ekrami, Gholamabbas Korouki

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Reza Mirbagheri

Also Read: IND vs SA: Former U-19 Captain Disappointed Over Being Dropped For ODI

Haryana Steelers - Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou

Dabang Delhi - Reza Katoulinezhad

Bengal Warriors - Soleiman Pahlevani