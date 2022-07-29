Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Auction Date, Check List Of Players Retained

Kabaddi Season is back! The new season of Vivo Pro Kabaddi is on the cards. The auction will be held on August 5 and 6th. Shockingly, the teams released the star players on their team. In this list, UP Yoddhas released Pardeep Narwal, who was the costliest player in their team, while Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar, who is popularly known as Hi-flyer, was not retained by the team.

A total of 111 players were retained across all three categories: Elite Retained Players, Retained Young Players, and New Young Players. 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 from the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 from the New Young Players (NYP) category were so far retained. This year, 41 players have been nominated as new young players.

The non-retained players will be auctioned off at the PKL 9 auctions in Mumbai on August 5th and 6th, 2022. Except for the Haryana Steelers, all teams have released their list of retained players.

So far, the following players have been retained:

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal (raider), Rajnish (raider), Muhammed Shihas (defender), Prince D (defender), Palla Ramakrishna (defender)

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh (defender), GB More ( All-rounder), Mayur Jagannath Kadam ( defender)

Dabang Delhi: Vijay ( All-rounder), Naveen Kumar ( raider)

Patna Pirates: Mohammedrza Shadlou Chiyaneh ( defender), Sajin Chandrashekar (defender), Neeraj Kumar ( defender), Monu (Raider)

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar ( defender), Surender Gill ( raider), Sumit ( defender), Ashu Singh (defender)

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (raider), Akash Pikalmunde (raider), Manoj K Gowda (All-rounder)

Gujarat Giants: Sonu ( raider), Rakesh (raider)

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal (raider), Sahul Kumar (defender), Deepak R ( defender)

Puneri Paltan: Abhinesh Natarajan (defender), Sombir (defender), Sanket Sawant (defender), Monu Goyat (raider), Aslam Inamdar ( All-rounder), Pankaj Mohite (raider), Akash Shinde (raider), Govind Gujjar (raider), Aditya Shinde (raider), Badal Singh (defender)

U Mumba: Rinku (All-rounder)

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar (raider)

Haryana Steelers: None.