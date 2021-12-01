Pro Kabaddi Season 8: Venue, Schedule, Starting Date Announced

Get ready to witness another thrilling and heated tournament, the Vivo Pro Kabbadi League (PKL). The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League have announced the schedule for the first half of the season.

Season eight of Vivo Pro Kabbadi starts on December 22, 2021. The entire season will be conducted at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre without an audience.

A total of 11 teams are getting ready for the tournament-Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltans, Harayana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, and Tamil Thalivas.

PKL season 8 begins with a blockbuster of three matches on the same day. The first match is between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. The second match is between the Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thalivas, and the last match of the day is scheduled for UP Yoddha and the Bengal Warriors.

