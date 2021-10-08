Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Starting Date, Venue, Where To Watch

Here is the good news for Kabbadi fans. Season eight of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) will start on December 22nd, 2021, and the matches will be conducted without an audience. The player auctions were completed in August in Mumbai.

When will the Pro-Kabbadi matches start?

The pro Kabbadi matches start on December 22, 2021.

Where to watch the game:

The Kabaddi stars' action can be seen live on Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.

Venue:

The Pro-Kabbadi league will be hosted in Karnataka, Bengaluru.

The event's organizers, Mashal Sports, have stated that all necessary safety precautions will be taken to protect the athletes and staff.Government-mandated CoVid-19 protection guidelines will also be followed, and specialised agencies have been hired to ensure safety and hygiene throughout the league. Throughout the season, a biosecure bubble will be maintained, and strict testing will be performed to ensure the highest level of safety.

This year will also be a milestone for the league, as vivo Pro Kabaddi will be the first professional indoor contact sports league in India to hold matches.