Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: UP Yoddha Players List, Price
UP Yoddha went above and included 'Record Breaker' in its squad composition for the forthcoming ProKabaddi League season. Pradeep Narwal's new price tag of Rs. 1.65 CR makes him the most expensive player in league history, surpassing Monu Goyat's previous high of Rs. 1.51 CR.
UP Yoddha loosened Shrikant Jadhav. He was a strong do-or-die raider who led U.P. Yoddha in scoring with 152 points in Season 7. But, he is back in the team with the help of the Final Bid Match option.
Going into the auction, the franchise had kept four players and had been thrifty with their other purchases.
Here is the list of players in UPYoddha
Retained Young Player
Nitesh Kumar (defender)
Existing New Young Players
Sumit (defender), Ashu Singh (defender), Surinder Gill (raider)
New Young Player
Nitin Panwar (all-rounder)
Overseas Players
Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (raider, Rs 12 Lakhs), Md. Masud Karim (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs)
Also Read: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: UMumba Players List, Price
Category A domestic players
Pardeep Narwal (raider, Rs 1.65 Crores), Shrikant Jadhav (raider, Rs 72 Lakhs)
Category C Domestic Players
Sahil (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Gaurav Kumar (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs), Gurdeep (all-rounder, Rs 10 Lakhs), Gulveer Singh (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Ankit (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Aashish Nagar (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs)