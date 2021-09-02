Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: UP Yoddha Players List, Price

UP Yoddha went above and included 'Record Breaker' in its squad composition for the forthcoming ProKabaddi League season. Pradeep Narwal's new price tag of Rs. 1.65 CR makes him the most expensive player in league history, surpassing Monu Goyat's previous high of Rs. 1.51 CR.

UP Yoddha loosened Shrikant Jadhav. He was a strong do-or-die raider who led U.P. Yoddha in scoring with 152 points in Season 7. But, he is back in the team with the help of the Final Bid Match option.

Going into the auction, the franchise had kept four players and had been thrifty with their other purchases.

Here is the list of players in UPYoddha

Retained Young Player

Nitesh Kumar (defender)

Existing New Young Players

Sumit (defender), Ashu Singh (defender), Surinder Gill (raider)

New Young Player

Nitin Panwar (all-rounder)

Overseas Players

Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (raider, Rs 12 Lakhs), Md. Masud Karim (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs)

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: UMumba Players List, Price

Category A domestic players

Pardeep Narwal (raider, Rs 1.65 Crores), Shrikant Jadhav (raider, Rs 72 Lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players

Sahil (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Gaurav Kumar (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs), Gurdeep (all-rounder, Rs 10 Lakhs), Gulveer Singh (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Ankit (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Aashish Nagar (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs)