Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: UMumba Players List, Price

UMumbai has kept its core set of best players ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). To build a well-balanced unit, the team made a few crucial additions during the player auctions.

Raider Rinku, who was the team's most expensive acquisition in the auction at Rs. 32 lakh, is one of the new faces. Ajith Kumar, a talented teenager, and Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari have both joined the team.

Former PKL winner U Mumba has retained captain Fazel Atrachali as well as players like Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, and Harendra Kumar.

Here is the player's list from UMumba

Elite Retained Players

Fazel Atrachali (defender), Abhishek Singh (raider), Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre (all-rounder), Harendra Kumar (defender)

Existing New Young Player

Navneet (raider)

Overseas Players

Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (all-rounder, Rs 12.8 Lakhs)

Category B Domestic Player

Ajith V Kumar (raider, Rs 25 Lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players

Rinku (defender, Rs 32 Lakhs), Ajeet (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs), Sunil Siddhgavali (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs), Pankaj (all-rounder, Rs 10 Lakhs), Rahul Rana (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Jashandeep Singh (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Ashish Kumar Sangwan (all-rounder, Rs 10 Lakhs)