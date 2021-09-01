Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Telugu Titans Players List, Price

The Telugu Titans have retained their top player, Siddharth Desai, for a whopping Rs. 1.30 crore. Siddharth has had success with the franchise, but he has yet to get them into the top half of the points table.

This season, he will be sharing the burden with Rohit Kumar, who was brought in from the Bengaluru Bulls. The Titans have also made investments in defence, spending more than a crore on Surender Singh and Sandeep.

Here is the list of players in Telugu Titans

Elite Retained Player

Rakesh Gowda (raider)

Retained Young Players

Raiders-Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish

Existing New Young Players

Manish (defender), Akash Choudhary (defender), Akash Dattu Arsul (defender)

New Young Player

Prince

Overseas Players

Abe Tetsuro (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs), Hyunsu Park (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs)

Category A Domestic Players

Surender Singh (defender, Rs 55 Lakhs), Siddharth Desai (raider, 1.3 Crores), Rohit Kumar (raider, Rs 36 Lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players

Sandeep (defender, Rs 59.5 Lakhs), Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi (defender, Rs 19.8 Lakhs), Adarsh T (defender, 10 Lakhs), C Arun (defender, 10Lakhs)

Category D Domestic Players

Raiders: Amit Chauhan (Rs 6 Lakhs), G Raju (Rs 6 Lakhs).

