Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Telugu Titans Players List, Price
The Telugu Titans have retained their top player, Siddharth Desai, for a whopping Rs. 1.30 crore. Siddharth has had success with the franchise, but he has yet to get them into the top half of the points table.
This season, he will be sharing the burden with Rohit Kumar, who was brought in from the Bengaluru Bulls. The Titans have also made investments in defence, spending more than a crore on Surender Singh and Sandeep.
Here is the list of players in Telugu Titans
Elite Retained Player
Rakesh Gowda (raider)
Retained Young Players
Raiders-Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish
Existing New Young Players
Manish (defender), Akash Choudhary (defender), Akash Dattu Arsul (defender)
New Young Player
Prince
Overseas Players
Abe Tetsuro (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs), Hyunsu Park (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs)
Category A Domestic Players
Surender Singh (defender, Rs 55 Lakhs), Siddharth Desai (raider, 1.3 Crores), Rohit Kumar (raider, Rs 36 Lakhs)
Category C Domestic Players
Sandeep (defender, Rs 59.5 Lakhs), Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi (defender, Rs 19.8 Lakhs), Adarsh T (defender, 10 Lakhs), C Arun (defender, 10Lakhs)
Category D Domestic Players
Raiders: Amit Chauhan (Rs 6 Lakhs), G Raju (Rs 6 Lakhs).
