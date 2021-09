Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Tamil Thalaivas Players List, Price

The Tamil Thalaivas had retained none of their top players ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Tamil Thalivas had to create its team from the ground level.

With raiders like Manjeet, K. Prapanjan, and Athul MS, Tamil Thalaivas has a highly interesting raiding department. The team paid a lot of money to recruit Manjeet for Rs. 92 lakh, and it also added Surjeet Singh to its defense.

Here is the list of players in Tamil Thalaivas

Existing New Young Players

Sagar (defender), Himanshu (defender), M. Abishek (defender)

Overseas Players

Anwar Saheed Baba (all-rounder, Rs 10 Lakhs), Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs)

Category A Domestic Players

Surjeet Singh (defender, Rs 75 Lakhs), K Prapanjan (raider, Rs 71 Lakhs), Manjeet (raider, Rs 92 Lakhs)

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Telugu Titans Players List, Price

Category B Domestic Player

Athul MS (raider, Rs 30 Lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players

Bhavani Rajput (raider, Rs 10 Lakhs), Sourabh Tanaji Patil (all-rounder, Rs 15 Lakhs), Ajinkya Ashok Pawar (Rs 19.5 Lakhs), Sahil (defender, Rs 10 Lakhs), Sagar B Krishna (all-rounder, Rs 10 Lakhs), Santhapanaselvam (all-rounder, Rs 10 Lakhs)