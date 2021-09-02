Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction Puneri Paltan Players List, Price

Puneri Paltan is all ready for season 8. They didn’t hold back in spending money and acquiring players for high remuneration. This is evident from the fact that they spent Rs. 61 lakh to get Nitin Tomar. He is one of the costliest players on the team.

After Nitin Tomar, Baldev Singh, and Vishal Bharadwaj are the costly ones with each of them brought to the team with 60 lakh. Abinesh Nadarajan and Sourav Kumar were taken for Rs. 6 lakh only. We now wait to see how this team performs in the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi.

Here are the Players of Puneri Paltan Squad

ELITE RETAINED PLAYERS

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (Defender) – Retained

Pawan Kumar Kadian (Raider) – Retained

Hadi Tajik (Defender) – Retained

EXISTING NEW YOUNG PLAYERS

Sanket Sawant (Defender) – Retained

Pankaj Mohite (Raider) – Retained

OVERSEAS PLAYERS

Victor Onyango Obiero (All-rounder) – Rs. 10L

CATEGORY A DOMESTIC PLAYER

Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender) – Rs. 60L

Baldev Singh (Defender) – Rs. 60L

Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) – Rs. 40L

CATEGORY B DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Nitin Tomar (Raider) – Rs. 61L

CATEGORY C DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Sombir (Defender) – Rs. 34.5L

E Subash (All-rounder) – Rs. 10L

Karamvir (Defender) – Rs. 10L

Vishwas S (Raider) – Rs. 10L

CATEGORY D DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender) – Rs. 6L

Sourav Kumar (Defender) – Rs. 6L

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction Patna Pirates Players List, Price