Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction Puneri Paltan Players List, Price
Puneri Paltan is all ready for season 8. They didn’t hold back in spending money and acquiring players for high remuneration. This is evident from the fact that they spent Rs. 61 lakh to get Nitin Tomar. He is one of the costliest players on the team.
After Nitin Tomar, Baldev Singh, and Vishal Bharadwaj are the costly ones with each of them brought to the team with 60 lakh. Abinesh Nadarajan and Sourav Kumar were taken for Rs. 6 lakh only. We now wait to see how this team performs in the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi.
Here are the Players of Puneri Paltan Squad
ELITE RETAINED PLAYERS
-
Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (Defender) – Retained
-
Pawan Kumar Kadian (Raider) – Retained
-
Hadi Tajik (Defender) – Retained
EXISTING NEW YOUNG PLAYERS
-
Sanket Sawant (Defender) – Retained
-
Pankaj Mohite (Raider) – Retained
OVERSEAS PLAYERS
-
Victor Onyango Obiero (All-rounder) – Rs. 10L
CATEGORY A DOMESTIC PLAYER
-
Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender) – Rs. 60L
-
Baldev Singh (Defender) – Rs. 60L
-
Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) – Rs. 40L
CATEGORY B DOMESTIC PLAYERS
-
Nitin Tomar (Raider) – Rs. 61L
CATEGORY C DOMESTIC PLAYERS
-
Sombir (Defender) – Rs. 34.5L
-
E Subash (All-rounder) – Rs. 10L
-
Karamvir (Defender) – Rs. 10L
-
Vishwas S (Raider) – Rs. 10L
CATEGORY D DOMESTIC PLAYERS
-
Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender) – Rs. 6L
-
Sourav Kumar (Defender) – Rs. 6L
