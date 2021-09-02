Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction Patna Pirates Players List, Price

This time for Patna Pirates, one of the costliest buy was Sachin Tanwar. They have let go of Pardeep Narwal for the Pro Kabaddi Season 8. This team has to spend high on roping in players. Raider Prashant Kumar Rai was taken for Rs 55 Lakh whereas ran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was taken for Rs. 31 lakh.

Patna Pirates has the costliest foreign player buy with Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. What came as a shock was that Monu Goyat, who has been playing well for the team was taken for a Rs. 20 Lakh fee. This was an unexpected amount. The team saw a few changes. Now for the new season, we need to watch out for what the Patna Pirates do.

Here are the Players of Patna Pirates Squad

ELITE RETAINED PLAYERS

Neeraj Kumar (Defender) – Retained

Monu (Raider) – Retained

EXISTING NEW YOUNG PLAYERS

Mohit (Raider) – Retained

Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan (Raider) – Retained

Sahil Mann (All-rounder) – Retained

OVERSEAS PLAYERS

Jangkun Lee (Raider) – Rs.20.50 L

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (All-rounder) – Rs. 31 L

CATEGORY A DOMESTIC PLAYER

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider) – Rs. 55 L

Sachin Tanwar (Raider) – Rs. 84 Lakh

CATEGORY B DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Sunil (Defender) – Rs. 31.50 L

Monu Goyat (Raider) – Rs. 20 L

CATEGORY C DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Guman Singh (Raider) – Rs.18.50 L

Sourav Gulia (Defender) – Rs.10 L

Sajin Chandrasekar (All-rounder) – Rs.10 L

Shubham Shinde (Defender) – Rs. 10 L

Sandeep (Defender) – Rs. 10 L

