Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Jaipur Pink Panthers Players List, Price

We have another team here of Pro Kabaddi Season 8. As the Pro Kabaddi League approaches its eighth season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have utilized their Final Bid Match option to keep Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Many players were retained while some new players came to the team. Arjun Deshwal was bought for Rs. 96 lakh, which is one of the highest amounts. He is also the costliest buy on the team. Deshwal was earlier in U Mumba. He did not play many matches during season 6. But last year, he performed extraordinarily with 19 matches and 106 points.

Here are the Players of Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad

ELITE RETAINED PLAYERS

Amit Hooda (Defender) – Retained

Vishal (Defender) – Retained

RETAINED YOUNG PLAYER

Nitin Rawal (All-rounder) – Retained

NEW YOUNG PLAYERS

Pavan TR (Defender) – Retained

Sachin Narwal (All-rounder) – Retained

Sushil Gulia (Raider) – Retained

Elavarasan A (Defender) – Retained

OVERSEAS PLAYERS

Mohammad Amin Nosrati (Raider) – Rs. 11L

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki (Raider) – Rs. 10L

CATEGORY A DOMESTIC PLAYER

Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-rounder) – Rs. 55L

Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender) – Rs. 45L

CATEGORY B DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Arjun Deshwal (Raider) – Rs. 96L

Naveen (Raider) – Rs. 22L

Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Defender) – Rs. 20L

CATEGORY C DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Amit (Defender) – Rs. 10L

Ashok (Raider) – Rs. 10L

Amit Nagar (Raider) – Rs. 10L

Shaul Kumar (Defender) – Rs. 10L

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Gujarat Giants Players List, Price Heading