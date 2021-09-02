Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Jaipur Pink Panthers Players List, Price
We have another team here of Pro Kabaddi Season 8. As the Pro Kabaddi League approaches its eighth season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have utilized their Final Bid Match option to keep Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda.
Many players were retained while some new players came to the team. Arjun Deshwal was bought for Rs. 96 lakh, which is one of the highest amounts. He is also the costliest buy on the team. Deshwal was earlier in U Mumba. He did not play many matches during season 6. But last year, he performed extraordinarily with 19 matches and 106 points.
Here are the Players of Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad
ELITE RETAINED PLAYERS
Amit Hooda (Defender) – Retained
Vishal (Defender) – Retained
RETAINED YOUNG PLAYER
Nitin Rawal (All-rounder) – Retained
NEW YOUNG PLAYERS
Pavan TR (Defender) – Retained
Sachin Narwal (All-rounder) – Retained
Sushil Gulia (Raider) – Retained
Elavarasan A (Defender) – Retained
OVERSEAS PLAYERS
Mohammad Amin Nosrati (Raider) – Rs. 11L
Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki (Raider) – Rs. 10L
CATEGORY A DOMESTIC PLAYER
Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-rounder) – Rs. 55L
Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender) – Rs. 45L
CATEGORY B DOMESTIC PLAYERS
Arjun Deshwal (Raider) – Rs. 96L
Naveen (Raider) – Rs. 22L
Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Defender) – Rs. 20L
CATEGORY C DOMESTIC PLAYERS
Amit (Defender) – Rs. 10L
Ashok (Raider) – Rs. 10L
Amit Nagar (Raider) – Rs. 10L
Shaul Kumar (Defender) – Rs. 10L
