Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Haryana Steelers Players List, Price Heading
The management bought Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh which makes him the costliest Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) athlete. Haryana Steelers retained many players for the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi. They have retained Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Chand Singh, and more. Brijendra Singh Chaudhary is an all-rounder player who was bought for Rs. 55 lakh.
Apart from Brijendra Singh, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Vikas Jaglan, Ajay Ghanghas, and Rajesh Narwal are also all-rounder players. After the three-day auction special, the Haryana Steelers team is now ready for the Pro Kabaddi Season 8.
Here are the Players of the Haryana Steelers Squad
ELITE RETAINED PLAYERS
- Vikash Kandola (Raider) – Retained
EXISTING NEW YOUNG PLAYERS
- Vinay (Raider) – Retained
- Vikas Chillar (Raider) – Retained
- Chand Singh (Defender) – Retained
OVERSEAS PLAYERS
- Hamid Mirzaei Nader (All-rounder) – Rs. 12.10L
- Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (Raider) – Rs. 13.20L
CATEGORY A DOMESTIC PLAYER
- Rohit Gulia (Raider) – Rs. 83L
CATEGORY B DOMESTIC PLAYERS
- Surender Nada (Defender) – Rs. 20L
- Ravi Kumar (Defender) – Rs. 27.5L
- Vikas Jaglan (All-rounder) – Rs. 20L
CATEGORY C DOMESTIC PLAYERS
- Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (All-rounder) – Rs. 55L
- Ajay Ghanghas (All-rounder) – Rs. 10L
- Rajesh Narwal (All-rounder) – Rs. 10L
- Rajesh Gurjar (Defender) – Rs. 10L
