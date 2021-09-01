Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Haryana Steelers Players List, Price Heading

The management bought Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh which makes him the costliest Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) athlete. Haryana Steelers retained many players for the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi. They have retained Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Chand Singh, and more. Brijendra Singh Chaudhary is an all-rounder player who was bought for Rs. 55 lakh.

Apart from Brijendra Singh, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Vikas Jaglan, Ajay Ghanghas, and Rajesh Narwal are also all-rounder players. After the three-day auction special, the Haryana Steelers team is now ready for the Pro Kabaddi Season 8.

Here are the Players of the Haryana Steelers Squad

ELITE RETAINED PLAYERS

Vikash Kandola (Raider) – Retained

EXISTING NEW YOUNG PLAYERS

Vinay (Raider) – Retained

Vikas Chillar (Raider) – Retained

Chand Singh (Defender) – Retained

OVERSEAS PLAYERS

Hamid Mirzaei Nader (All-rounder) – Rs. 12.10L

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (Raider) – Rs. 13.20L

CATEGORY A DOMESTIC PLAYER

Rohit Gulia (Raider) – Rs. 83L

CATEGORY B DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Surender Nada (Defender) – Rs. 20L

Ravi Kumar (Defender) – Rs. 27.5L

Vikas Jaglan (All-rounder) – Rs. 20L

CATEGORY C DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (All-rounder) – Rs. 55L

Ajay Ghanghas (All-rounder) – Rs. 10L

Rajesh Narwal (All-rounder) – Rs. 10L

Rajesh Gurjar (Defender) – Rs. 10L

