Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Gujarat Giants Players List, Price Heading

Gujarat Giants have signed Ravinder Pahal and Girish Maruti Erna and with this, their defense is expected to become stronger. Furthermore, they retained two of their top players Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. This team is ready to play strong in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). You will see some top players here. The management has placed their bets on some of the good ones.

Ravinder Pahal went for a whopping Rs 74 lakh while the others were in the 10-30 lakh price range. As many as 5 players were retained in this team. The three-day Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction has been done and the Gujarat Giants squad is now ready.

Here are the players of the Gujarat Giants squad

ELITE RETAINED PLAYERS

Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender) – Retained

Sunil Kumar (Defender) – Retained

EXISTING NEW YOUNG PLAYERS

Sumit (Defender) – Retained

Ankit (Defender) – Retained

Harmanjeet Singh (Raider) – Retained

OVERSEAS PLAYERS

Hadi Oshtorak (All-rounder) – Rs.20L

Soleiman Pahlevani (Defender) – Rs.11.5 L

CATEGORY A DOMESTIC PLAYER

Ravinder Pahal (Defender) – Rs.74 L

CATEGORY B DOMESTIC PLAYERS

Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender) – Rs.20 L

Sonu (Raider) – Rs.30 L

CATEGORY C DOMESTIC PLAYERS