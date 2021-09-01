Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Dabang Delhi Players List, Price

Dabang Delhi fell one step short of winning the ProKabaddi League (PKL) when they were defeated in the final by the Bengal Warriors. Regardless of the result, the squad enjoyed a memorable season. Naveen Kumar, the club's young raider, delivered consistent and unrivaled performances throughout the season with 301 raid points in 23 games.

The squad opted to side with experience in the auction and roped in Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar.

Here is the list of players in Dabang Delhi

Elite Retained Player - Vijay Kumar

Retained Young Player - Naveen Kumar

Existing New Young Players - Balram Sumit, Mohit, Neeraj Narwal

Overseas Players - Mohammad Malak (Rs 10L), Emad Sedaghat Nia (Rs 10.2L)

Category B Domestic Players - Sandeep Narwal (Rs 60L), Ajay Thakur (Rs 46L), Jeeva Kumar (Rs 44L), Joginder Singh Narwal (rs 20L), Manjeet Chhillar (Rs 20L)

Category C Domestic Player - Sushant Sail (Rs 10L)

Category D Domestic Player - Vikas (Rs 6L)

