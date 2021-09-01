Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Bengaluru Bulls Players List, Price

Bengaluru Bulls had a fantastic season in 2019, however, they were defeated in the semifinals by Dabang Delhi 38-44. This time around, the team attempted to fill defensive weaknesses in the auction. Having said that, the team's greatest acquisition this time is Chandran Ranjit for Rs.80 L.

Season 8 began with a three-day auction, during which the Bengaluru Bulls spent upwards of INR 2.5 crores, bringing in 10 new players to join the five currently on the roster.

Here is the list of players in Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls:

Elite Retained Players - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran

Existing New Young Players - Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty

Overseas Players - Ziaur Rahman(Rs 12.2 Lakhs), Dong Geon Lee (Rs 12.5 Lakhs), Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (Rs13 Lakhs)

Category A domestic Players - Chandran Ranjit (Rs 80 Lakhs), Mahender Singh (Rs 50 Lakhs)

Category B Domestic Players - Deepak Narwal (Rs 26.5 Lakhs), G B More (Rs 25 Lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players - Mayur Jagannath Kadam (Rs15 Lakhs), Ankit (Rs 10 Lakhs), Vikas (Rs 10 Lakhs)

