Pro Kabaddi Season 8 Auction: Bengal Warriors Players List, Price

The Pro Kabaddi League auctions concluded on Monday, with anxious fans tuning in to see where their favorite players landed. The teams had not met in a long time, and the list of players up for sale totaled more than 100. The league, which did not take place last year owing to the coronavirus epidemic, is set to resume in December 2021.

Here is the list of the players chosen by each franchise, as well as the bids they received.

Bengal Warriors:

The Bengal Warriors won the title for the first time in 2019 by defeating Dabang Delhi. The Netaji Indoor Stadium is the home ground for Bengal Warriors.

Elite Retained Players - Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal.

Retained Young Player - Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat

Overseas Players - Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Bengal warriors brought him for Rs 30.5Lakhs

Category B Domestic Players - Sukesh Hegde (Rs 30 Lakhs), Sumit Singh (Rs 20 Lakhs), Rishank Devadiga (Rs 20 Lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players - Manoj Gowda K (Rs 10 Lakhs), Parveen (Rs 10 Lakhs), Vijin Thangadurai (Rs 10 Lakhs), Rohit Banne (Rs 10 Lakhs), Darshan J (Rs 10 Lakhs), Sachin Vittala (Rs 17.5 Lakhs), Akash Pikalmunde (Rs17 Lakhs)

Category D Domestic Player - Rohit (Rs 6L)

