Pro Kabaddi Playoffs: Which Of These 4 Teams Will Make It To The Remaining 2 Spots?

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 league is closer to the playoff stage. Out of 12 teams, six will advance to the playoffs. As of now, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, and UP Yoddhas have qualified for the playoffs. Four teams are fighting for the remaining two spots.

Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas will compete in the eliminator round, while Jaipur and Pune have progressed to the semifinals. There are two more slots available in the Eliminator round.

The following are the scenarios that will determine which team makes the playoffs:

Tamil Thalaivas:

If Tamil Thalaivas win one match in their remaining two games against UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers, they will advance to the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi:

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC must win their remaining games against the Bengal Warriors and U-Mumba to qualify for the playoffs. If they lose even one game, the other clubs will have a chance to take sixth place.

Haryana Steelers:

Haryana Steelers still have a chance of qualifying for the next round of Pro Kabaddi 2022. To do so, they must defeat the Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans by large scores. They will also have to hope that either the Thalaivas or the Dabang Delhi KC lose by more than seven points in one of their two games against the UP Yoddhas.

Haryana will also be dependent on the outcomes of the games between the U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. If U Mumba and Gujarat both win their games, they will have 61 points. In that case, the score differential will come into play.

Gujarat Giants:

Gujarat Giants' qualification scenario is identical to those of U Mumba and Haryana Steelers. Each of the three teams has 51 points. They will have 61 points if they win their next two games.

They must hope that neither the Tamil Thalaivas nor the Dabang Delhi KC scores more than 61 points. In that case, the sixth team will be determined by the score difference.