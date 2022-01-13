Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Points Table

The highly anticipated eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (IPL) began on December 22 after an almost 20-month break. The 12-team domestic event, which features players from all around the world, began on December 22. This is also the first time the PKL has hosted three games on the same day.

Till now, each team has completed eight matches and a few teams have played nine matches. The Telugu Titans had participated with high expectations and strong raiders in the team, but the team did not open their account yet. In their last eight matches, the Telugu Titans lost six, and two matches were tied.

Here is the updated PKL 8 points table

Rank Team Played Won Lost Tied Points 1 Patna Pirates 8 6 1 1 34 2 Bengaluru Bulls 9 6 2 1 33 3 Dabang Delhi 9 5 2 2 32 4 Tamil Thalaivas 8 3 1 4 27 5 U Mumba 8 3 2 3 25 6 UP Yoddha 9 2 4 3 23 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 4 4 0 23 8 Harayana Steelers 9 3 4 2 23 9 Gujurat Giants 8 2 4 2 20 10 Bengal Warriors 8 3 5 0 17 11 Puneri Paltan 8 3 5 0 16 12 Telugu Titans 8 0 6 2 10

