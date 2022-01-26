Pro Kabaddi League Matches Postponed After Players Contract Covid Infection

Covid-19 cases were found in the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) bio-bubble, players from two teams tested positive for the virus, requiring several matches to be rescheduled.

The PKL organisers announced in a statement on Monday night that the affected players had been isolated. The matches planned between January 25 and January 30 have been altered.

"After successfully completing the first half of the league stage, two of the 12 PKL clubs have found it impossible to field the required number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," stated Mashal Sports in a statement.

"To guarantee the continuity of matches in the current climate, Mashal Sports, in collaboration with all PKL teams, has proactively rescheduled some of the matches and will continue to assess the situation, " the statement continued. The organizers did not reveal the names of the two impacted teams or the number of positive cases.