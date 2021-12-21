Pro kabaddi League 2021: Telugu Titans Squad, Match Preview

The pro-kabaddi league season 8 starts on December 22 (Wednesday) in Bangalore. On the starting day, the tournament organisers planned three matches to entertain the fans. The second match on December 22 is between the Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thaliavas at 8.30 p.m.

Speaking of the Telugu Titans, they have not won a single title but went to the playoffs in the fourth season of the PKL. This time, the winning chances of lifting the trophy mainly depend on three-star players. With Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar as the strong raiders and Sandeep Kandola as the defending players, the teams look strong.

The Telugu Titans squad is packed with Rohit Kumar's raiding and leadership talents. He will lend much-needed assistance to Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai. For the first time in Pro Kabaddi history, these two legendary raiders will pair up. The 'Ro-Sid' pair has a grand total of 1,152 PKL points between them. The third raider position will be contested by prospective raiders Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, and Galla Raju.

For season eight, the Titans' defence will be completely rebuilt. Sandeep Kandola, the league's outstanding left corner, is returning to the league after a six-year absence. Sandeep had an outstanding debut season, with the Telugu Titans, garnering the second-most tackle points (59).

In the raiders list, along with Rohit Kumar and Siddharth Desai, Rajinish, Rakesh Gowda, and Raju are there to support the team. In the defending player's list, except for Sandeep Kandola, there are strong defenders in the team.

Ruthuraj Koravi, Surender Singh, and C Arun are good defenders, but sometimes because of the advanced tackles, they will give points to the raiders.

The best raiders in the Pro Kabbadi-Rohit Kumar and Siddhart Desai are in the Telugu Titans list. Along with them, Sandeep Kandola was also the highest-rising player on the defending list. If other defending players help their raiders without making any mistakes, then the Telugu Titans may lift the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 title.

Squad:

Raiders- Rohit Kumar (C), Siddharth Desai, Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Chauhan, Hyunsu Park

Defenders- Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Akash Arsul, Adarsh T, Akash Chaudhari, Manish, Prince, Abe Tetsuro