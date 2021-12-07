Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Reunites MS Dhoni And Yuvraj Singh: Deets Inside

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni met with his old colleague Yuvraj Singh for an ad shoot. Yuvraj Singh shared a boomerang on his Instagram story and it went viral on social media. The duo was seen sitting on the couch having a chat with each other.

Meanwhile, the top kabaddi talents from India and around the world will gather once more on the famed mat as the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, India's second most-watched competition returns with Season 8 on December 22nd on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar after a two-year absence.

Star India, the league's official broadcaster, revealed its campaign video '#JoBhidegaWohBadhega,' which features MS Dhoni and embodies the spirit of '# LePanga, 'a concept and attitude that helps individuals face life's problems head-on. Seeing Dhoni in the LePanga pose, fans were overjoyed and shared the video widely.

Here is the video: