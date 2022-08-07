Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: Pawan Sehrawat Creates Record

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat created history in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 Player Auctions, which took place in Mumbai on August 5 and 6. Tamil Thalaivas bought him for Rs 2.26 crores and become the expensive player in the PKL. In category B, Guman Singh was the expensive player he sold to U Mumba for a hefty Rs 1.21 crore.

The number of players in the 1 crore club increased from two in the previous player auction to four in this player auction. In the previous auction, Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai joined the 1 crore club, while Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali, and Guman Singh joined the 1 crore club this year

History is made at the @ProKabaddi players auction. A new record bid of 2.26cr for Pawan Sehrawat! When we started the league we never dreamed we would be able to bring such fame & fortune so soon to players of India’s very own game.. https://t.co/zfnwoiVtec — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2022

After being purchased by Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.38 crore, Iranian kabaddi great Fazel Atrachali shattered the record for the most expensive defender and abroad player ever. Atrachali previously held both records when he was selected by U Mumba for Rs 1 crore in the 2018 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction.