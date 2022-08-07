Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: List of Expensive and Unsold Players

The highly-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 auction created history as star-raider Pawan Sehrawat became the first player in the history of the league to breach the Rs 2 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Vikash Kandola who was part of the Haryana Steelers side until last season bought by Bengaluru Bulls after he was bought for Rs 1.70 crore. The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in the PKL Auction history.

Expensive Players in Category A, B, and C:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - 2. 26 Crore - Tamil Thalaivas

Vikash Kandola - 1.70 Crore - Bengaluru Bulls

Fazel Atracheli - 1.30 Crore- Puneri Paltan

Guman Singh - Raider- 1.21 crore Tamil Thalaivas

Pardeep Narwal - 90 lakhs - UP Yoddha

Sunil Kumar - 90 lakh - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh - 87 lakh - Puneri Paltan

Amirhossein Bastami - 65.1 lakh- Harayana Steelers

Ravi Kumar- 64.1 lakh - Dabang Delhi

Ashish - 45 lakh- U Mumba

Top Unsold Players:

Shocking, Sandeep Narwal remains unsold in the PKL auction. Last season, he played for Dabang Delhi KC and played 24 matches

Sandeep Narwal - Dabang Delhi

Rohit - Bengal Warriors

Amit Nirwal - Tamil Thalaivas

Rakesh Narwal - Haryana Steelers

Joginder Narwal- Haryana Steelers

Ravinder - Telugu Titans

Top players who sold for base price:

Pawan Sehrawat became the first player in PKL to receive an offer of more than 2 crores while Pardeep's price dropped from 1.65 crores to 90 lakh.

Several other players' prices have decreased, like Pardeep's. Surprisingly, several of the renowned players were sold at their original price.

Here are the top players:

Rahul Chaudhari - 10 lakh, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Monu Goyat - 20 lakh, Telugu Titans

Amit Hooda - 10 lakh, Dabang Delhi KC

Abozar Mighani - 20 lakh, UP Yoddhas

Siddharth Desai - 20 lakh, Telugu Titans