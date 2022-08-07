Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: List of Expensive and Unsold Players
The highly-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 auction created history as star-raider Pawan Sehrawat became the first player in the history of the league to breach the Rs 2 crore mark.
Meanwhile, Vikash Kandola who was part of the Haryana Steelers side until last season bought by Bengaluru Bulls after he was bought for Rs 1.70 crore. The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in the PKL Auction history.
Expensive Players in Category A, B, and C:
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - 2. 26 Crore - Tamil Thalaivas
Vikash Kandola - 1.70 Crore - Bengaluru Bulls
Fazel Atracheli - 1.30 Crore- Puneri Paltan
Guman Singh - Raider- 1.21 crore Tamil Thalaivas
Pardeep Narwal - 90 lakhs - UP Yoddha
Sunil Kumar - 90 lakh - Jaipur Pink Panthers
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh - 87 lakh - Puneri Paltan
Amirhossein Bastami - 65.1 lakh- Harayana Steelers
Ravi Kumar- 64.1 lakh - Dabang Delhi
Ashish - 45 lakh- U Mumba
Top Unsold Players:
Shocking, Sandeep Narwal remains unsold in the PKL auction. Last season, he played for Dabang Delhi KC and played 24 matches
Sandeep Narwal - Dabang Delhi
Rohit - Bengal Warriors
Amit Nirwal - Tamil Thalaivas
Rakesh Narwal - Haryana Steelers
Joginder Narwal- Haryana Steelers
Ravinder - Telugu Titans
Top players who sold for base price:
Pawan Sehrawat became the first player in PKL to receive an offer of more than 2 crores while Pardeep's price dropped from 1.65 crores to 90 lakh.
Several other players' prices have decreased, like Pardeep's. Surprisingly, several of the renowned players were sold at their original price.
Here are the top players:
Rahul Chaudhari - 10 lakh, Jaipur Pink Panthers
Monu Goyat - 20 lakh, Telugu Titans
Amit Hooda - 10 lakh, Dabang Delhi KC
Abozar Mighani - 20 lakh, UP Yoddhas
Siddharth Desai - 20 lakh, Telugu Titans