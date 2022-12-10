Pro Kabaddi 2022: Will Sagar Rathee Play in Today’s Match Against Haryana Steelers

An impressive comeback for the Tamil Thalaivas team in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Though the team lost the early matches they bounced back and advanced to the playoffs for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history. Tamil Thalaivas will play their last group match against Haryana Steelers on December 10 at Gachibowli Stadium.

However, fans were eagerly waiting to know about skipper Sagar Rathee's injury update. It is known that during the encounter against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas skipper Sagar Rathi injured his knee. As a result, he was forced to leave the field. The injury of the team's star defender was a big setback.

There’s no news about skipper Sagar’s availability. Sagar will take a rest in this match as well and might be available for the playoffs if fit.

Earlier, Pawan Sherawat, the top man for Tamil Thalaivas, was injured during the first match against Gujarat Giants. He had surgery on his right knee. He is presently rehabilitating from an injury and will be unable to play in the remaining games.

