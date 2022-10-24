Pro Kabaddi 2022: Why Tamil Thalaivas Coach J Udayakumar Steps Down?

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Another big blow for the Tamil Thalaivas team as head coach J Udayakumar stepped down from the franchise. The Tamil Thailavs official Twitter handle shared a picture of the head coach and wrote, " The Club can confirm that coach J Udayakumar will be stepping down from his role as head coach due to a personal emergency. We'd like to thank him for his contribution as the coach of the team for the last 2 years. "

Ashan Kumar takes charge as the Tamil Thalaivas team's head coach. "Let’s give a huge welcome to our new Head Coach, Ashan Kumar." "With years of experience under his belt, both domestic and international, we’re sure in this new journey of his, he will take the Tamil Thalaivas team to bigger heights," stated Tamil Thalaivas management.

However, the franchise mentioned that J Udayakumar had stepped down because of a personal emergency, but there were rumors that Tamil Thalaivas management had sacked him.

In the last match, the UP Yoddhas defeated the Tamil Thalaivas 41-24 in the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, in a contest marked more by the Yoddhas' defensive unit's prowess. Raider Pardeep Narwal contributed 6 points and became the first player in the history of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League to achieve 1400 raid points.